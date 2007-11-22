Ad
euobserver
The Benelux leaders will to and from Lisbon on the same day and in the same plane (Photo: EUobserver)

Benelux leaders to pool plane to EU Lisbon summit

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

The leaders of the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg have decided to "give a good example" on being environmentally friendly by sharing a plane to Lisbon in December for the signature of the new EU treaty.

A Dutch spokesman confirmed that the prime ministers of the Benelux states – Belgium's Guy Verhofstadt, the Netherlands' Jan Peter Balkenende and Luxembourg's Jean Claude Juncker – will jointly jet to the Lisbon meeting, which has come under fire for being an unnecessary travelling...

EU Political
euobserver

