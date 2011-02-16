Ad
Budapest police at the Gay Pride march in 2009 (Photo: kekecpp)

Gay Pride ban threatens Hungary's EU image

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary's reputation in the EU is facing another potential battering after Budapest police blocked Gay Pride marchers from gathering in front of parliament later this year.

Tamas Dombos from the Hungarian gay rights group Hatter Support Society told EUobserver on Tuesday (15 February) that police are likely to give the go-ahead for a different route for the rally, due in June, but that this is not the point.

"The organisers decided to make the event more political than in previous...

