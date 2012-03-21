First citizens' petition set to be on water

The first formal attempt by European citizens to have a say in EU policy-making is likely to centre around securing a promise from Brussels to never privatise water.

"We are planning to launch on the 1st April at midnight. This is a citizen initiative which demands that water and sanitation be taken into European legislation as a human right," said Pablo Sanchez Centellas from the European Federation of Public Unions.

There is just over a week to go until the EU makes its long-awa...