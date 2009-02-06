Ad
euobserver
UN prosecutor Serge Brammertz wants more co-operation from Croatia in the case of General Ante Gotovina. (Photo: United Nations)

EU concerned over Croatia war crimes co-operation

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

While all eyes have recently been focused on Croatia's dispute with Slovenia over their common border and the blockage this has caused to Croatia's EU accession talks, a number of EU states are now also concerned about Zagreb's co-operation with the UN war crime tribunal in the Hague.

"A few" EU member states "feel particularly strongly" about the issue, diplomatic sources told the EUobserver on Friday (6 February).

"The UK, the Netherlands, Germany and to a certain extent also ev...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

