Ad
euobserver
At an anti-troika demonstration in Lisbon in 2013. Austerity can lead to "reform fatigue". (Photo: Pedro Ribeiro Simoes)

Portugal’s leftist government: Is there need for concern?

EU Political
Opinion
by Margareta Hanes, Brussels,

An anti-austerity leftist alliance formed with two radical left parties in a country that was praised as an austerity success story was unexpected, and it could cause political uncertainty.

On 11 November, a motion of rejection put forward by the alliance of leftist parties led by Antonio Costa ousted the conservative minority government of Pedro Passos Coelho after only 11 days in office. Mr Costa was appointed prime minister on 24...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Portugal caught up in post-election turmoil
Portugal president asks left-wingers for EU and Nato pledge
Portugal’s leftist opposition topples government
At an anti-troika demonstration in Lisbon in 2013. Austerity can lead to "reform fatigue". (Photo: Pedro Ribeiro Simoes)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections