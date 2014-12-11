Juncker: Greece should avoid 'wrong outcome' in elections

EU commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has warned Greece against electing "extreme forces" into power and said he would prefer "known faces" - so far the strongest intervention of the EU top brass in the Greek campaign.
"I think that the Greeks - who have a very difficult life - know very well what a wrong election result would mean for Greece and the eurozone," Juncker said during an Austrian public tv debate with EUob...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here