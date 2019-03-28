Ad
Cars passing in front of the European Commission building in Brussels. According to MEPs, the commission still owes the EU parliament a comprehensive response to its Dieselgate findings (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs' anger at inadequate response to Dieselgate work

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A full two years after the European Parliament concluded its inquiry into the diesel emissions scandal known as Dieselgate, the European Commission has still not comprehensively responded to the investigation's conclusions, MEPs said on Thursday (28 March).

MEPs adopted a non-binding text which expressed the parliament's regret "that the commission, as a body, has not submitted a comprehensive report to parliament addressing both the conclusions and the recommendations of the EMIS commi...

