Austrian minister quits over EU referendum clause

Austria's pro-European foreign minister Ursula Plassnik has refused to be part of the country's new governing coalition because it did not rule out future referendums on EU treaties.

"I was not ready to serve as an EU warranty or fig leaf for a government where some of its members do not distance themselves enough from a fruitless and energy consuming alliance with EU-critical forces," Ms Plassnik told Die Presse.

The minister's center-right OVP party formed a "grand coalition" wi...