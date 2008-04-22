Turkey may be fit for EU in a decade, enlargement chief says

If it remains fully committed to the reform path, Turkey could join the European Union in 10 to 15 years, EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has said.

He has also announced that two more chapters out of the 35-chapter accession package - business law and intellectual property - are likely to be opened as early as June, increasing the total number to eight.

Additional chapters, including the one on energy, could follow under the French EU presidency in the second half of thi...