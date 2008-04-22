Ad
euobserver
"It is important that the EU shows it is committed to Turkey's membership in difficult times," says Mr Rehn (Photo: European Commission)

Turkey may be fit for EU in a decade, enlargement chief says

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova,

If it remains fully committed to the reform path, Turkey could join the European Union in 10 to 15 years, EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has said.

He has also announced that two more chapters out of the 35-chapter accession package - business law and intellectual property - are likely to be opened as early as June, increasing the total number to eight.

Additional chapters, including the one on energy, could follow under the French EU presidency in the second half of thi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"It is important that the EU shows it is committed to Turkey's membership in difficult times," says Mr Rehn (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections