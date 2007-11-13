Ad
euobserver
"If we agree to discuss only the subjects on which everyone agrees, the crisis of Europe lies not behind us but before us" (Photo: EUobserver)

Free marketism should not be Europe's 'creed', says Sarkozy

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

French president Nicolas Sarkozy has outlined a vision for Europe that would see "untramelled" capitalism pushed far down the political hierarchy to be replaced by a focus on cultural and spiritual issues with more than a hint of European protectionism.

Speaking to an unusually full European chamber in Strasbourg on Tuesday (13 November), Mr Sarkozy said that despite recently fixing its institutional set-up, Europe remains in a state of "moral and political crisis."

The new Reform...

EU Political
EU Political
euobserver

