Mr Zapatero did not quite manage to win the absolute majority he had been hoping for (Photo: Inma Mesa-PSOE)

Spain's Zapatero wins general election

by Leigh Phillips,

Spanish socialist leader Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero on Sunday won a decisive victory in what was his second general election, increasing his party's vote despite the killing on Friday of a former socialist municipal councillor in the militant-nationalist blighted Basque country.\n \nHowever, Mr Zapatero did not quite manage to win the absolute majority he had been hoping for. With 99.95 percent of the votes counted, his party now holds onto 169 seats, seven short of the 176 required for an ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

