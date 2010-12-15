Ad
Trade union chief Monks: 'There's something new going on' (Photo: Tilemahos Efthimiadis)

Street violence, trade union demos cast shadow on EU summit

EU Political
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Fresh, extremely violent riots in which the Greek finance ministry was set ablaze and an ex-minister was beaten and left with blood streaming down his face rocked Athens on Wednesday (15 December).

Anger at EU-IMF-imposed austerity is boiling over in Greece.

Some 20,000 workers according to police and 100,000 according to organisers marched through the Greek capital and descended on the parliament as part of a union-co-ordinated 24-hour general strike. Furious protestors threw c...

EU Political
EU Political
