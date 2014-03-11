From boots to suits: Sweden Democrats' extreme roots

Sweden, the 1990s. "Sieg Heil!" and "Kick out the foreign scum!" The chants echo over a central Stockholm park.

The scenario is always the same, whether they gather on a freezing November evening to honour warrior king Charles XII, or roam the streets during never-ending, alcohol-fuelled summer nights.

Bystanders quickly move away in case the young men with shaved heads and steel-capped boots decide to vent their anger at them. Immigrants are nowhere to be seen, except for a few...