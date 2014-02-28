Ad
euobserver
London host the EU's biggest financial sector (Photo: Neil Howard)

City of London richest EU region

Green Economy
Regions & Cities
by Valentina Pop,

With wealth three times greater than the EU average, inner London - home to the EU's largest financial sector- is the bloc's richest region.

Luxembourg, another financial powerhouse, is second at 266 percent of the EU average GDP, followed by Brussels which also has over twice the average, according to statistics on gross domestic product per capita in the EU's 272 regions in 2011.

The rich northern German city of Hamburg is at 202 percent of the GDP average, followed by Bratislav...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyRegions & Cities

Related articles

Prague outranks Paris and Stockholm among EU's richest regions
London host the EU's biggest financial sector (Photo: Neil Howard)

Tags

Green EconomyRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections