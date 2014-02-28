City of London richest EU region

With wealth three times greater than the EU average, inner London - home to the EU's largest financial sector- is the bloc's richest region.

Luxembourg, another financial powerhouse, is second at 266 percent of the EU average GDP, followed by Brussels which also has over twice the average, according to statistics on gross domestic product per capita in the EU's 272 regions in 2011.

The rich northern German city of Hamburg is at 202 percent of the GDP average, followed by Bratislav...