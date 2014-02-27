Ad
Britain should not get its hopes too high about Germany's support for EU opt-outs, said Merkel (Photo: gov.uk)

Merkel: EU needs Britain in order to reform

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Chancellor Angela Merkel, the first German leader to address the British Parliament in almost 30 years, made a strong case for why the EU "needs" the UK on Thursday (27 February).

Both the Conservative Prime Minister, David Cameron and, reportedly, the Labour opposition party, are envisaging a referendum on British EU membership if they win elections next year.

"We need a strong United Kingdom with a strong voice in the EU," Merkel said in English.

After having liberated the...

