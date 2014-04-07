Ad
National statistical offices must be independent, says the commission, while denying Eurostat the same freedom (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEPs accuse commission of blocking EU statistics 'whistleblower'

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Talks aimed at increasing transparency on EU statistical output have collapsed after the European Commission refused to apply the rules it demands of national statistical offices to its own statistical agency.

Lawmakers have been working on a overhaul of the EU's statistical regulation which governs the role of national offices and the EU's own statistical agency, Eurostat, since 2012.

EU lawmakers have sought to tighten the regulations governing the work of statistical offices in...

