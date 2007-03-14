Ad
euobserver
UN observation post in Cyprus - the island entered the EU in 2004 while still divided (Photo: UN)

MEPs consider Turkish Cypriot observers in EU parliament

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

Political group leaders in the European Parliament will on Thursday (14 March) discuss a contentious report which raises the idea of Turkish Cypriot representatives in the parliament, while also proposing that Turkish should get an official EU language status. \n \nThe confidential report - seen by EUobserver - was prepared by the parliament's "High-Level Contact Group for relations with the Turkish Cypriot community in the northern part of the island," a cross-political group of MEPs establi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
UN observation post in Cyprus - the island entered the EU in 2004 while still divided (Photo: UN)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections