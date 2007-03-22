Ad
Kosovo's fate will be decided by the UN security council (Photo: un.org)

Legal limbo in Kosovo could trigger chaos, EU warns

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The Balkans could plunge into chaos unless there is a prompt United Nations agreement on the final status of Serbia's breakaway province of Kosovo, EU enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn has warned.

"If the UN Security council fails to pass a resolution, there will be political instability and even chaos," Olli Rehn said on Wednesday (21 March), urging Russia – the strongest UN opponent of Kosovo being granted sovereignty without Serb agreement - not to adopt a unilateralist stance.

