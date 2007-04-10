French election campaigning gets underway

France's official election campaign started on Monday (9 April) two weeks ahead of the first round of voting and with 12 candidates in the race.

With the centre-right Jacques Chirac stepping down after a 12-year reign as president, the country is in high election fever and is being watched with interest around the world.

Nicolas Sarkozy, the centre-right candidate, continues to top the polls followed by socialist contender Segolene Royal and centrist candidate Francois Bayrou.

...