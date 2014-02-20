Ad
Heading for a shake-up? Polls suggest more eurosceptics and new balances of power (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

A political obsessive's paradise: A 28 nation opinion poll

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

There are few things that political obsessives love more than opinion polls. On Wednesday (19 February), Brussels' army of amateur psephologists saw their dreams come true. A poll for all twenty eight EU countries.

The Socialist group is three months away from a surprise victory in May's European elections, according to Pollwatch, which released its first pan-EU forecast at an event so popular that it was standing room only.

If accurate, it would be a stunning defeat for the centr...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

