euobserver
Gabarrón's Twelve European Muses (left), representing the Birth of the EU, sharing space with broken office furniture (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Feature

The European Parliament corridor where art goes to die

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,
Spanish painter turned sculpture Cristóbal Gabarrón has seen his works displayed around the world — and often praised by critics as a reflection of humanity and the development of human values.

Murcia, a university city in southeastern Spain, even dedicated and named a foundation in honour of the 78-year old.

But, back in Brussels at the European Parliament, his sculptures are now hidden away in underground tunnels and corridors that once led to the other EU institutions.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

