The European Parliament corridor where art goes to die

Spanish painter turned sculpture Cristóbal Gabarrón has seen his works displayed around the world — and often praised by critics as a reflection of humanity and the development of human values.

Murcia, a university city in southeastern Spain, even dedicated and named a foundation in honour of the 78-year old.

But, back in Brussels at the European Parliament, his sculptures are now hidden away in underground tunnels and corridors that once led to the other EU institutions.