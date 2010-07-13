EU in disagreement over anti-fraud reform

The independence of the EU's anti-fraud investigative body needs to be strengthened, along with its accountability and oversight measures, but member states and the EU parliament disagree on how to move the reforms forward, the commissioner responsible told MEPs on Monday (12 July).
"We have an obligation to ensure that EU taxpayers' money is properly protected and that we take all possible measures to tackle fraud, particularly during times of economic difficulty," Europe's anti-fraud ...
