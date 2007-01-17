Ad
euobserver
"Why should you have some European legislation?", the European Newspaper Publishers' Association asked (Photo: Luxembourg EU Presidency)

Brussels reluctant to regulate national media rules

EU Political
by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

The European Commission is hesitant to interfere in national rules against the concentration of media in the hands of big companies or politicians, despite the International Federation of Journalists warning that EU media pluralism is at stake.

Brussels on Tuesday (16 January) released a working paper on "media pluralism in the member states of the European Union," following pressure from the European Parliament and NGOs to address the issue of large media conglomerates - sometimes lin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
"Why should you have some European legislation?", the European Newspaper Publishers' Association asked (Photo: Luxembourg EU Presidency)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections