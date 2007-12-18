Turkey set for small step ahead in EU talks

EU member states have agreed to take a small step ahead with Turkey's EU accession talks by opening two negotiating chapters, after France last week secured the creation of a "reflection group" which it says will also discuss the bloc's future borders.

Turkish officials will join EU counterparts on Wednesday (19 December) to formally kick off negotiations on two out of 35 areas where the country needs to apply Europe's law as part of its pre-accession process, according to AFP.

Th...