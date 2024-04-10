The problem of corruption in Ukraine — and a solution

As the war rages on in Ukraine, the country remains keen to progress in its bid to join the European Union. In mid-March, Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal even expressed the hope that accession negotiations could already start in the first half of this year, as proposed by the European Commission earlier this month.
Last summer, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Pieter Cleppe is a Brussels-based EU policy analyst. He is the editor of BrusselsReport.eu and a research fellow at the Property Rights Alliance.
Pieter Cleppe is a Brussels-based EU policy analyst. He is the editor of BrusselsReport.eu and a research fellow at the Property Rights Alliance.