Ad
euobserver
At least 18 European travel companies from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands currently advertising tours to the Uyghur region (Photo: Wikimedia)

Why are EU travel firms offering holidays to Uyghur region?

EU & the World
Health & Society
Opinion
by Henryk Szadziewski, Hawaiʻi,

The Chinese authorities are currently having their 'Mission Accomplished' moment in the Uyghur region. One of the key outlets for that messaging is tourism. Tourism signals that spaces are open for business and that everything is normal. From record numbers of visitors to the regional capital in 2023 to Wang Wenbin's exhortations for "more frie...

EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Henryk Szadziewski is director of research for the Uyghur Human Rights Project.

Related articles

The UN's Uyghur report must push EU into China sanctions
Tense EU-China summit showdown unlikely to bear fruit
EU presents economic security plan, amid China rivalry
Hits and misses of EU supply-chain due-diligence law
At least 18 European travel companies from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the Netherlands currently advertising tours to the Uyghur region (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Dr Henryk Szadziewski is director of research for the Uyghur Human Rights Project.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections