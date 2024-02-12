Why are EU travel firms offering holidays to Uyghur region?

The Chinese authorities are currently having their 'Mission Accomplished' moment in the Uyghur region. One of the key outlets for that messaging is tourism. Tourism signals that spaces are open for business and that everything is normal. From record numbers of visitors to the regional capital in 2023 to Wang Wenbin's exhortations for "more frie...
Dr Henryk Szadziewski is director of research for the Uyghur Human Rights Project.
