Frustration and gloom with Orbán ahead of Ukraine summit

The absence of any compromise with Hungary on the planned EU €50bn four-year aid package to Ukraine is driving a growing sense of frustration in Brussels, as the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders looms on Thursday (1 February).
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has been facing mounting pressure on different fronts during the last few weeks as an agreement on providing further EU financial assistance is urgently needed for Kyiv — with future US military aid for Ukraine still uncert...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.