EU edging toward first-ever sanctions on Israeli settlers

EU countries are preparing new sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers as well as Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The proposed EU visa ban on violent Israeli settlers is being discussed by human rights and Middle East expert-groups in the EU Council.
"There was listings input [lists of proposed Israeli names] from a number of member states, led by France. So yes, there is backing," an EU diplomat said.
"It's in the...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
