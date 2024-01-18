Ad
euobserver
Israeli soldiers on patrol in Hebron in the occupied West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

EU edging toward first-ever sanctions on Israeli settlers

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are preparing new sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers as well as Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The proposed EU visa ban on violent Israeli settlers is being discussed by human rights and Middle East expert-groups in the EU Council.

"There was listings input [lists of proposed Israeli names] from a number of member states, led by France. So yes, there is backing," an EU diplomat said.

"It's in the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Neither Hamas nor Israel should rule Gaza in future, EU says
Culture-chief MEP defends Israel against any Eurovision ban
Ex-UK envoy to Yemen: Houthis using Gaza to mask own agenda
Israeli soldiers on patrol in Hebron in the occupied West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections