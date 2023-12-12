Tuesday

12th Dec 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

Half of EU backs visa-ban on Israel's 'terrorist' settlers

  • Settler graffiti on Palestinian homes in Hebron, in the Israel-occupied West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

By

Listen to article

Almost half the EU backs imposing visa-bans on violent Israeli settlers, but Tuesday's (12 December) UN vote is likely to expose wider divisions on the Gaza war.

Some 13 out of 27 EU foreign ministers spoke out in favour of the visa bans in Brussels on Monday (11 December), diplomatic sources said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"No one [spoke out] explicitly against it at this stage," one EU diplomat said.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said: "I cannot say that we had unanimity, but I haven't yet tabled any proposal. I will be doing so."

The EU blacklist, he said, will cover "persons who are known for their violent activities, their attacks against the Palestinians in the West Bank" — where settlers murdered at least nine people, injured dozens of others, and demolished several properties in the past two months alone.

Israeli soldiers have killed over 200 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the West Bank in the same time.

Belgium and Ireland have been the most vocal in pushing for settler sanctions.

The Irish foreign minister, Micheál Martin, spoke of "terrorist settlers" on Monday, who risked "provoking a further implosion in the West Bank, which is the last thing we need right now".

Israel can usually rely on its allies Austria, the Czech Republic, and Hungary to block painful EU initiatives.

But larger EU powers France, Germany, and Italy are on board after the US, Israel's main international ally, led the way by imposing settler visa-bans last Tuesday.

"The situation in the West Bank is worrying us, in particular because of the too numerous cases of violence committed by extremist settlers," French foreign minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday.

Borrell said he would list the settlers under the EU's existing "global human-rights sanctions regime" — a register of some of the world's worst rights abusers.

The EU visa-ban would be different from the US one, because the EU names banned individuals, giving them a chance to contest the decision at the European court in Luxembourg.

But for peace activists on the ground in Israel, extremist settlers are well known and well documented.

"We're not talking about random stone-throwers here. We're talking about settlers who take clubs to break bones and who throw molotov cocktails in organised attacks," said Yehuda Shaul, the director of the Jerusalem-based NGO, Breaking the Silence.

"The US has already been collecting a lot of evidence and I expect they'll be sharing this with the Europeans," he added.

The settler sanctions undermine Israel's narrative on the Gaza war — that it was caused by pure antisemitism and had nothing to do with Israel's violent occupation.

And in further criticism, Borrell said Israel's "apocalyptic" destruction of Gaza was already "the same if not greater than that suffered by German citizens at the end of the war [WW2]".

Israel was killing an "incredible" amount of innocent people, he added, saying up to 70 percent of the 18,000 Palestinian deaths counted so far were civilians.

The real death toll was much higher, Borrell said, because many bodies were still lost in rubble.

And it looked like Israel was trying to push people out of Gaza for the long term, after forcing 1.8 million out of 2.3 million Palestinians to flee their homes, he said.

"Thousands of people are being pushed against the border with Egypt," Borrell said.

"People continue saying that they should not be expelled from their land, but it's difficult to continue saying that when people are escaping from bombing and looking for shelters, but there are no more shelters in Gaza," he said.

EU summit, UN vote

EU leaders will discuss Gaza and West Bank settlers at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

But draft summit conclusions seen by EUobserver didn't yet contain any Middle East statement — in a sign of ongoing division on the subject.

The last time EU leaders met, on 26 October, all 27 agreed to call for a "humanitarian pause" in fighting.

But the last time EU states voted publicly, in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on a resolution calling for a full "ceasefire", they split into three groups.

Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, and Spain voted in favour, while Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary voted against.

The other 15 (Bulgaria, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Sweden) abstained.

The UNGA will vote again on Tuesday on a new "ceasefire" resolution, with up to 120 or more out of the 193 UN states expected to back the text, as international support for Israel erodes.

The 15 UN Security Council members already voted on Friday, with 13 countries (including France and Malta) in favour, one abstention (the UK), and one veto (the US).

The US and Israeli line is that Israel can't stop the war until Hamas (the Palestinian group which rules Gaza and which attacked Israel on 7 October) is destroyed.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Erdoğan's foreign policy Israel-Hamas balancing act
  2. EU 'shocked' by Israel's war-time settler surge
  3. Why EU's €18m for Israel undermines peace
  4. The EU's funding and support for Israeli arms companies

Opinion

Erdoğan's foreign policy Israel-Hamas balancing act

From initial calls for restraint, and offers of mediation, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pivoted to labelling Netanyahu the 'butcher of Gaza' and Israel a 'terrorist state' — despite the majority of Turkish public opinion wanting neutrality.

Opinion

Why EU's €18m for Israel undermines peace

The optics of a nine-fold increase of annual funding for Israel, in the middle of its devastating military campaign in Gaza, stands in contrast with the attempted suspension, delaying and constraining of EU development aid for the Palestinians.

Analysis

Tense EU-China summit showdown unlikely to bear fruit

EU leaders will meet their Chinese counterparts in Beijing for the first face-to-face summit since 2019. Their agenda includes trade imbalances, economic security, Ukraine and human rights — what can be expected by the end of 48 hours of talks?

Latest News

  1. Half of EU backs visa-ban on Israel's 'terrorist' settlers
  2. To change, first the monochrome Brussels Bubble must pop
  3. Report: Nordics needs to step up the pace to achieve climate neutrality
  4. Erdoğan's foreign policy Israel-Hamas balancing act
  5. Tusk voted in as PM, expected to attend EU summit this week
  6. Hardline EU governments in late push to legitimise surveillance of journalists
  7. Ukraine: Orbán veto would mean 'failure' of EU leaders
  8. EU's 'do no harm' Libya policy hit by militia revelations

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us