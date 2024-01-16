Ad
euobserver
Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo also pledged to uphold the rule of law during his country’s EU presidency (Photo: European Parliament)

De Croo: 'If 2024 brings 'America First' again, Europe on its own'

EU Political
EU Elections
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo has starkly warned that if Donald Trump wins in 2024, Europe will be on its own.

In his address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (16 January) to mark Belgium's incoming EU presidency, De Croo said the June EU elections will serve as a significant challenge for European democracy, just like the US Congress and presidential elections.

"A lot is at stake for Europe. A lot is at stake for the West," he said. "If 2024 brings u...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Hungary vs Ukraine: how do you deal with Orbán?
UN joins EU outcry on Israel's Gaza-expulsion rhetoric
How will the Ukraine/Russia war pan out in 2024?
Ten dilemmas for the EU in 2024
Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo also pledged to uphold the rule of law during his country’s EU presidency (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections