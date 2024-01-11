Germany tops EU states for refugee resettlement pledges

Germany has pledged to resettle more UN-screened refugees than any other EU member state, totalling around 13,000 spread out over 2024 and 2025, according to a European Commission document.
Germany had also pledged to accept 24,000 humanitarian admissions — far more than any other member state.
Unlike UN-backed resettlements, huma...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
