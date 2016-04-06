Yes or No? Rain could influence Dutch vote on Ukraine

It has become a common sight in some of Europe's public places: a piano made available for anyone who wants to play it.

The Dutch railway company NS has placed a black one in the central hall of Amsterdam's main train station, and amateur musicians frequently accept the invitation written in white that says “play me.”

On Wednesday (6 April) morning, it was being played by Markiyan Matsekh, from Ukraine. During the Maidan demonstrations in Ukraine in 2013, it was Matsekh who played...