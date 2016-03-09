Ad
euobserver
AfD members Marcus Pretzell (l) and Beatrix Von Storch have no intention to leave (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament group tells German AfD party to leave

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

The leadership of the third-largest group in the European Parliament has asked the German members of anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) to leave the group, but it has no intention of doing so.

The bureau of the European Conservatives & Reformists group (ECR) met in Strasbourg on Tuesday (8 March) to discuss the future of AfD.

Dutch ECR member Peter van Dalen told this website that the debate had been triggered by recent incidents, inlcuding comments by AfD member...

EU Political

euobserver

