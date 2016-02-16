Ad
The prime ministers of Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia met in Prague (Photo: Czech Ministry of Foregin Affairs)

Eastern EU states want migration 'plan B'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Eastern EU countries want to see an alternative plan on Europe’s migration policy by mid-March, their leaders have said.

However, during a conference in Prague on Monday (15 February), Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic held off on plans to help Macedonia and Bulgaria seal their borders with Greece to stem the flow of migrants.

But the leaders of the so-called Visegrad Group said they were ready to help Bulgaria and Macedonia to strengthen the protection of their bor...

