Polish commissioner to run in EU elections

Polish regions commissioner Danuta Hubner has said she will run in the June elections for the European Parliament, joining the list of the ruling liberal Civic Platform party.

"I can confirm that I will take part in the EP elections and I'm in talks regarding my participation with Prime Minister Donald Tusk," she told Polish press agency PAP on Monday (16 January).

"I was always a liberal democrat, somebody who understands the link between individual freedom and social responsibil...