Ms Hubner will lend her popularity to the liberal Civic Platform party (Photo: European Commission)

Polish commissioner to run in EU elections

EU Political
by Philippa Runner,

Polish regions commissioner Danuta Hubner has said she will run in the June elections for the European Parliament, joining the list of the ruling liberal Civic Platform party.

"I can confirm that I will take part in the EP elections and I'm in talks regarding my participation with Prime Minister Donald Tusk," she told Polish press agency PAP on Monday (16 January).

"I was always a liberal democrat, somebody who understands the link between individual freedom and social responsibil...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

