Ad
euobserver
Prague - Most Czechs are in favour of ratifying the Lisbon Treaty, according to the poll (Photo: European Commission)

Majority of Czechs want Lisbon ratified

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

A majority of Czechs want their parliament to ratify the Lisbon Treaty, according to a poll published on Wednesday (28 January).

The number of those in favour of the treaty has grown among followers of all political parties and reached 64 percent – an increase of 19 percent compared to October, according to survey publisher STEM polling.

The Czechs' opinion is not necessarily linked to their knowledge of the document, however, which remains weak – 70 percent of those asked stated ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Prague - Most Czechs are in favour of ratifying the Lisbon Treaty, according to the poll (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections