Majority of Czechs want Lisbon ratified

A majority of Czechs want their parliament to ratify the Lisbon Treaty, according to a poll published on Wednesday (28 January).

The number of those in favour of the treaty has grown among followers of all political parties and reached 64 percent – an increase of 19 percent compared to October, according to survey publisher STEM polling.

The Czechs' opinion is not necessarily linked to their knowledge of the document, however, which remains weak – 70 percent of those asked stated ...