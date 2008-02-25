Cyprus elects communist president

Cyprus' communist party leader Dimitris Christofias won Sunday's (24 February) elections, becoming the EU's only communist head of state.

Mr Christofias, the head of the communist Akel Party, won against former foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides with around 54% against Mr Kasoulides' 46.6 percent.

About half a million people were eligible to vote at these elections, including 390 Turkish Cypriots, with some 91 percent of them voting, according to Bloomberg.

Despite being So...