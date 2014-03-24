Far-right gives Hollande a bloody nose in French voting

Initial results in French regional elections show the growing popularity of Marine Le Pen’s far-right Front National party.
Exit polls indicate it got 7 percent of the vote nationwide, compared to 43 percent for President Francois Hollande’s Socialists and 48 percent for the centre-right UMP.
But the FN fielded just 596 candidates in the 36,000 French municipalities where votes took place
It beat the centrist parties in a dozen or so southern cities, including Beziers, Sain...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
