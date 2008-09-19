Ad
euobserver
Getting regular exercise - one of the ways to fight diabetes (Photo: EP Press Service)

Diabetes on the rise throughout the EU, report says

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

The number of Europeans who suffer from diabetes has increased by almost 20% to some 31 million people during 2003-2006, a report issued by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) shows, calling for a more decisive EU policy in this area.

"Today Europe finds itself in the midst of a diabetes epidemic," Dr Michael Hall, a board member of the IDF said, stressing that since the last report there has too little progress in the implementation of national policies to fight diabetes, a blo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Getting regular exercise - one of the ways to fight diabetes (Photo: EP Press Service)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections