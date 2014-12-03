Ad
euobserver
Westminster, UK: National parliaments worry more about finished law proposals than about drafts. (Photo: UK Parliament)

'Yellow cards' from national EU parliaments not very effective

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

New tools national parliaments received five years ago this month to influence EU lawmaking are not very effective, a research requested by the Dutch national assembly found.

The report - "Engaging with Europe" - by Radboud University in Nijmegen was presented in The Hague on Wednesday (3 December).

Since the entry into force of the Treaty of Lisbon on 1 December 2009, national parliaments in EU member states have the right to raise a “yellow card" if they think that a proposed la...

EU Political

euobserver

