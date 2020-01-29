Ad
Martin Selmayr's rapid backdoor promotion to top EU civil servant attracted criticism from the European Ombudsman - and MEPs (Photo: European Commission)

Exclusive

Selmayr did not want top job, says predecessor

by Peter Teffer, The Hague,

Martin Selmayr originally had not wanted to become secretary-general of the European Commission, his predecessor revealed on Monday (27 January).

"He actually did not want to become secretary-general," said Alexander Italianer, who filled the same post from September 2015 to March 2018.

He was replaced by Selmayr in a lightning-fast 'backroom' procedure - which was heavily criticised by both the European Parliament and the European Ombudsman.

Until becoming secretary-genera...

Author Bio

Peter Teffer is a freelance journalist in the Netherlands, and former investigations editor at EUobserver.

