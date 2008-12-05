Ad
Assistants working late in Strasbourg will get fairer pay and social benefits. (Photo: Architecture Studio)

MEP assistants to win fairer employment rules

by Valentina Pop,

Staff working for members of the European Parliament will move out of the fiscal and social benefits grey zone after the legal affairs committee endorsed a new assistants' statute on Thursday (4 December).

The new regulation, once approved by member states, will replace 27 different national systems on contractual relationships, taxation and social security with a single scheme.

"This is a major step forward. All staff will be subject to social security provisions and taxation," s...

