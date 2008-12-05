MEP assistants to win fairer employment rules

Staff working for members of the European Parliament will move out of the fiscal and social benefits grey zone after the legal affairs committee endorsed a new assistants' statute on Thursday (4 December).
The new regulation, once approved by member states, will replace 27 different national systems on contractual relationships, taxation and social security with a single scheme.
"This is a major step forward. All staff will be subject to social security provisions and taxation," s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here