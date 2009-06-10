Turkey nervous after EU election results

Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the EU to stick to its commitments on Ankara's EU accession, following the triumph by conservatives in the European elections.



"We are witnessing a picture after the [European] elections that everyone interprets as negative in terms of Turkey's [EU] membership," Mr Erdogan told members of his party at a meeting on Tuesday (9 June), daily Today's Zaman reports.

The 4-7 June European elections resulted in a clear victory for ce...