Istanbul - Turkey's EU progress report is due out on 6 November (Photo: EUobserver)

Commission challenges France on Turkish membership talks

by Jochen Luypaert,

The European Commission has said membership negotiations with Turkey should be expanded in the coming weeks, challenging France's stance that such a decision should wait until a "committee of wise men" has been set up to discuss the future of the European Union.

On Wednesday (24 October), enlargement commissioner Olli Rehn said that new chapters should be opened in the membership talks between the EU and Turkey in order to encourage further reforms in the candidate member state.

