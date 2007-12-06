EU fails again to agree disputed work bills

The European Union has approved general principles on combining flexibility and workers' protection in labour laws but has once again failed to agree on the two concrete legislative proposals tackling both goals - working time rules and the rights of temporary agency workers.
The Portuguese EU presidency's last ditch attempt to get a breakthrough on the two contentious laws at a meeting of social affairs ministers on Wednesday (5 December) failed, mainly due to Britain's opposition to a...
