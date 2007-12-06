Ad
euobserver
A revision of working time rules is wanted by most states mainly due to the situation in health sector (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU fails again to agree disputed work bills

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Union has approved general principles on combining flexibility and workers' protection in labour laws but has once again failed to agree on the two concrete legislative proposals tackling both goals - working time rules and the rights of temporary agency workers.

The Portuguese EU presidency's last ditch attempt to get a breakthrough on the two contentious laws at a meeting of social affairs ministers on Wednesday (5 December) failed, mainly due to Britain's opposition to a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
A revision of working time rules is wanted by most states mainly due to the situation in health sector (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections