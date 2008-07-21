Ad
Mr Sarkozy's visit to Dublin is being viewed with some trepidation by the Irish government (Photo: EUobserver)

Sarkozy heads to Dublin amid tension over EU treaty solution

by Honor Mahony,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy is to travel to Dublin to today to asses Ireland's options following its rejection of the EU treaty. He arrives confronting controversy over who he should meet and comments he has made on the country holding a second referendum.

Over the past week, Paris and Dublin have been tussling over who Mr Sarkozy should see during the scheduled four-hour meeting.

The Irish Times reports that Mr Sarkozy agreed to meet separately the leaders of the main opposi...

