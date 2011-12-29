Bosnia forms government in hope of EU candidate status

Bosnia’s feuding political factions have backed a new administration for the ethnically divided state, breaking an impasse that has lasted more than a year.

Political leaders from all sides hope that the development will ease the country’s path to EU accession candidate status in the new year.

A close election result in 2010 produced a Belgium-like political stalemate that only on Wednesday after hours of talks was resolved when Bosnia’s Muslim, Serb and Croat leaders agreed to a...