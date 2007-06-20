Ad
Shedding light on lobbyist funding is not proving easy (Photo: thesetides.com)

Brussels calls bluff on lobbyist register boycott

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Some of Brussels' most powerful lobbyists are threatening to boycott the European Commission's new register over financial disclosure rules. But EU officials have said they are happy to call the rebels' bluff.

The register - due to be published in Spring 2008 - will ask lobbyists to estimate their annual budgets or turnovers, with a percentage breakdown of which clients or donors pay what in a bid to prevent future scandals by boosting transparency.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

