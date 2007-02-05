Germany trying to 'revise' WWII history, Poland says

Germany's attempts to "revise" World War II history and its "anti-Polish" energy projects are damaging relations between the two countries, Polish prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Saturday (3 February) in a return to prickly form after a period of rapprochement with Berlin late last year.

"Is it Poland that doesn't want to, once and for all, confirm the right of ownership of one third of German territory? Is it Poland that is trying to revise the historical picture, switching ...