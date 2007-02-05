Ad
Warsaw old town: reduced to rubble by Germans in 1944, but Europe is trying to move on (Photo: European Commission)

Germany trying to 'revise' WWII history, Poland says

by Andrew Rettman,

Germany's attempts to "revise" World War II history and its "anti-Polish" energy projects are damaging relations between the two countries, Polish prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Saturday (3 February) in a return to prickly form after a period of rapprochement with Berlin late last year.

"Is it Poland that doesn't want to, once and for all, confirm the right of ownership of one third of German territory? Is it Poland that is trying to revise the historical picture, switching ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

