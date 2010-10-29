Ad
EU flag: Italy, the Nordic countries and Spain have got scooped any top jobs so far (Photo: European Commission)

German and Pole join roll-call of Ashton lieutenants

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German EU Council official Helga Schmid and Polish European Parliament staffer Maciej Popowski are to become deputy secretary generals in the European External Action Service (EEAS).

EEAS chief Catherine Ashton made the announcement in an emailed statement to press in Brussels on Friday (29 October), saying: "Their experience and expertise will help us to build the External Action Service that Europe can be proud of."

Ms Schmid, a 49-year-old career German diplomat who worked alon...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

